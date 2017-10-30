Dems must be fuming.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump’s name does not appear one time in his former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s indictment records released Monday.

Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted in a federal court on 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States, and making false and misleading statements.

The indictment related to the core of Mueller’s Russia probe, which began in May when the former FBI director was appointed special counsel, does not mention Trump’s name once. Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate Russian interference in the U.S. election, as well as any related issues, including possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Manafort turned himself in to the FBI field office in Washington, D.C., Monday morning.

