When you lose HuffPo….

Via AIM:

Rachel Maddow, whose anti-Trump tirades have propelled her show to the top of the ratings rankings, went a little too far for the HuffPost, which said her latest conspiracy theory “was so flimsy that it could be debunked by a quick glance at a map.”

On Thursday, Maddow spent 25 minutes tying the ambush that killed four Green Berets in Niger to the inclusion of Chad in President Trump’s latest travel ban.

Maddow tried to make the case that Chad withdrew its troops from Niger as a direct result of the travel ban and that the pullout “had an immediate effect in emboldening ISIS attacks.”

Colby College Department of Government assistant professor Laura Seay told the HuffPost that “any expert” would have said that Maddow’s theory about Chadian troops battling ISIS was “crazy” and that everyone she knew was “appalled” by it.

While Maddow called the attack “absolutely baffling,” Seay said it was actually “almost inevitable,” because even though American special forces are operating in an “advise-and-assist role” they are on patrol with local military and wind up in the line of fire.

