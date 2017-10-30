Via The Mirror:

BBC sports presenter George Riley has been suspended after multiple women complained he sexually harassed them, it has been reported.

Riley was due to anchor BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage of the Rugby League World Cup but was absent from the coverage on Saturday.

Five women are believed to have complained about him. Some allege he groped them.

He is said to be one of two men at the BBC facing allegations after a group of senior women at the corporation encouraged alleged victims to speak up.

