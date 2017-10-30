…really?

Via Reason:

“If y’all, this is how I feel, if y’all think I did it, I know that I didn’t do it so why don’t you just give me a lawyer dog cause this is not what’s up.”

That was Warren Demesme talking to the police after he voluntarily agreed to be interviewed over accusations he sexually assaulted a minor. In an opinion concurring with the Louisiana Supreme Court’s decision to deny the man a writ of certiorari, Justice Scott Chricton insists that Demesme only “ambiguously referenced a lawyer.”

Chricton notes that under current legal precedent in Louisiana, if a suspect makes an “ambiguous or equivocal” reference to a lawyer—one where a “reasonable” cop could conclude that that the suspect only “might” be invoking his right to an attorney—police can continue their interrogation. “Maybe I need a lawyer,” for example, is considered too ambiguous.

