Ridiculous waste of court time.

Via Washington Times:

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request from a man who wants to be able to legally marry his laptop, saying he cannot intervene in the court’s upcoming case involving a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding.

Chris Sevier had asked to be allowed to take part in the case to argue that if same-sex couples are able to get married and demand that Christian bakers make them wedding cakes, then he should be allowed to marry his laptop and demand a cake to celebrate the union between one man and one machine.

He said he asked Jack Phillips the Christian baker, to make a cake for him and his laptop — which Mr. Sevier called “non-secular parody weddings.”

Keep reading…