This is actually more potentially problematic than Manafort. Manafort and Gates had nothing to do with Trump or Russia.

Via CNBC:

An early advisor to President Donald Trump’s campaign pleaded guilty on October 5th to making false statements to FBI agents, according to court filings released Monday.

The U.S. alleges that George Papadopolous made contact with foreign nationals tied to the Russian government and subsequently lied to federal agents about those meetings.