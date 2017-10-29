“We lose elections, that’s what we do.” Fixed that for you, Nancy.

Via Daily Caller:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi did not shy away from mocking her Republican adversaries in an interview with The Washington Post, saying Democrats “ate their lunch” in major negotiations this year.

“Even though they had the signature and two majorities, we ate their lunch,” Pelosi boasted in one of her interviews with The Post on Sunday. “That’s what we do.”

Pelosi isn’t shy about her success, bragging to The Post that she is a “master legislator.”

“I am a master legislator. I just love it,” Pelosi said. “I consider myself a weaver, like I have a loom. And I bring all these different threads together.”