Via Daily Caller:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has seen more airtime on CNN this year than many of the network’s paid contributors.

That’s according to a Washington Post profile of Pelosi, a California Democrat, that details pretty much everything she’s doing to keep President Donald Trump from implementing his agenda.

Not only has Pelosi traveled to scores of fundraisers this year, she’s also made a point to be an ineradicable presence in the media, especially on CNN.

The Washington Post reports:

[Pelosi] also has made herself a constant national media presence, including with four hour-long CNN prime-time specials this year alone — more airtime than many of the network’s paid contributors. “If you know the name of any legislator who knows how (and wants to) do that job, please give it to me so my children can have their grandmother back!” said her youngest daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, in an email.