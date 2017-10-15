He’s not wrong

Via The Hill:

Former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) said in a new profile from Politico on Sunday that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) are “a–holes.”

The former speaker made the comment while discussing Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) likely becoming the chair of the House Oversight Committee, a position Gowdy eventually earned.

Chaffetz, the previous chair, had recently announced his resignation from Congress at the time of the interview. Jordan, who was also on the committee, was reportedly considering going out for the chairmanship.

“Gowdy — that’s my guy, even though he doesn’t know how to dress,” John Boehner told Politico. “F— Jordan. F— Chaffetz. They’re both a–holes.”

Boehner also called Chaffetz a “total phony” who was obsessed with promoting himself while in Congress.

“With Chaffetz it’s always about Chaffetz,” Boehner told Politico.

Chaffetz resigned from Congress in June and joined Fox News as a contributor.

