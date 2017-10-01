Nothing to do with Trump or Russia. Big surprise, right. Nothing to do with collusion.

Via Daily Mail:

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort surrendered to federal authorities on Monday as the first charges from the probe of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election are expected to be unsealed soon.

Manafort’s onetime business partner and protege Rick Gates has also been told to turn himself in.

The move represents a dramatic turn in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Manafort was seen leaving his home at 8:00 a.m. with his attorney and arrived at FBI headquarters less than 20 minutes later.

A federal grand jury approved the indictments on Friday and a judge ordered them sealed. A White House official told DailyMail.com on Monday that the administration may not comment at all on the arrests.

Manafort and Gates were the one-two punch responsible for keeping Republican National Convention delegates in line last year as the possibility emerged of a contentious floor fight over the presidential nomination.

