Like his House of Cards character, he’s trying to bury the story.

Via Deadline:

EARLIER: Star Trek: Discovery actor and Broadway star Anthony Rapp has come forward with claims that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old.

Spacey allegedly made a pass at Rapp in 1986 when the two were working together in the Broadway play Precious Sons, according to an interview he did with BuzzFeed News. At the time, Spacey was 26 years old.

Rapp said that the advances happened after a party at Spacey’s apartment. Spacey picked Rapp up and put him on the bed, climbing on top of him. Rapp said that this was an attempt for Spacey to “seduce” him. “I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” he adds.

“My stomach churns,” said Rapp. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

