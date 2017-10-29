Whoops, I left that $9 million dollars in my pants and it got washed in the laundry. See what I did there?

Via Fox News Insider:

Eric Trump said Democrats lose either way they tell the story of the Russian dossier on President Trump.

Last week reports broke that the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee paid as much as $9 million to the firm that put together the salacious and controversial document alleging dirt Russia had on Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton and top Democratic operatives denied knowledge of the payments to opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

“If you could let $9 million escape a campaign and not know where it was going, you should not be commander-in-chief,” Donald Trump’s son said on “Watters’ World” Saturday.

“We could account for every penny.”

Eric Trump said opposition research is acceptable, but lying is a different story.

“It’s very different from paying $9 million to have somebody go out and fabricate a story,” he said. “You’re effectively committing fraud.”

Keep reading….