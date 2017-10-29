Via NY Post:

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is scrutinizing a number of wire transfers involving millions of dollars sent by Donald Trump’s former campaign manger Paul Manafort, according to a report on Sunday.

The transactions, in which off-shore companies linked to Manafort moved $3 million around the globe between 2012 and 2013, are being examined to determine whether he was hiding money from tax authorities or whether he was helping his clients in the Ukraine launder money, BuzzFeed News reported.

Manafort took over running Trump’s campaign in May 2016 but was forced out just three months later when news reports began questioning his work for Ukranian President Viktor Yanukovych, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Keep reading…