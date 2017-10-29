Yikes.

Via Townhall:

Former Editor in Chief of the New York Times Magazine Edward Klein has a new book that will be released tomorrow October 30th. In All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump, Klein reveals an FBI investigation proving coordination between American college campus far left radicals and Islamic terrorists from groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda.

What started as a secret investigation in to the “resistance” movement spurned by college socialists and anarchists in response to Trump’s political rise, led to the discovery of what the FBI is calling the “the greatest challenge to law enforcement since the Weather Underground and the Black Panther Party.”

“There is clearly overwhelming evidence that there are growing ties between U.S. radicals and the Islamic State, as well as several [ISIS] offshoots and splinter groups,’ stated the FBI field report, which was delivered to Acting Director Andrew McCabe on July 11, 2017, and which is being published for the first time in (his) new book All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump.

Last summer the FBI began investigating international radical groups such as ANTIFA and other anarchist groups. However, activity from organizations in Oakland piqued the interest of authorities.

