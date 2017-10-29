Hitler begs to differ.

KENT, Wash. – Kent Police are investigating reports of anti-Muslim slurs and a death threat at Kent Meridian High School in Kent, Washington. The district learned about the threats this week. No suspects and no arrests have been made, but extra police patrols will be at the school Monday.

Kent Meridian is one of the most diverse schools in the state, with students from more than 100 countries, but now Kent Police are looking into reports of multiple threats against the Muslim community. The Council on American Islamic Relation (CAIR) says slurs, and a swastika were just a few of the anti-Muslim slurs found in the school’s girls’ bathroom. One message read, “All Muslims dead.”

“This is not right. We are all equal. Students have the right to learn in a safe environment,” said Jasmin Samy, Civil Rights Director for CAIR.