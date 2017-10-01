Takes a big man to threaten to kill a 4-year-old child.

Via Express:

ISIS has threatened to kill Prince George on a social media platform labelled by cyber-security experts as a “breeding ground” for terrorists.

Using the encrypted instant messaging app Telegram the terrorists said: “Even the royal family will not be left alone.”

The brain-washed ISIS followers chilling added a picture of Prince George next to his school, Thomas’s Battersea, in south London, according to the Daily Star Sunday.

There was a national outcry on social media as the news broke of the sick plot. Britons took to twitter to declare their outrage.