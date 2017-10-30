She is still waiting for Hillary to break the glass ceiling.

Via Washington Examiner:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn’t plan to retire just yet.

“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it,” the 84-year-old said at an Equal Justice Works event Friday.

“I used to have an answer that worked for a lot of years,” Ginsburg said of her future retirement. “It was Justice Braindeis, when he was appointed he was the same age as I was, 60. And he stayed for 23 years, so I expect to stay at least as long. Well, now I’ve passed Brandeis, I’ve passed [Justice Felix] Frankfurter.”

