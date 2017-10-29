Any lawyer who takes this case is simply wasting Roger’s time and money.

Via The Wrap:

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone Jr. said he will sue Twitter in response to the company banning him from the platform.

“I have retained one of the best telecommunications lawyers in the country and will be bringing a legal action against Twitter over the suspension of my account,” he told TheWrap. “The battle for free speech has just begun.”

Stone would not publicly name the attorney until he signed a retainer agreement, which he said he expected to do Monday.

