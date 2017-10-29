Job security.

Via Breitbart:

The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has been accused of treating refugee status as a path to immigration as they rarely ever check to see if approved refugees’ homelands are safe for them to return to.

BAMF is required to examine the details of every approved refugee case in Germany after three years of the approval date to determine if there is still a danger in the individuals home country. If the agency does not check the status by the third year the individuals are given permanent residency Die Welt reports.

So far this year BAMF has revoked the refugee status of only 206 individuals despite there being 107,000 potential cases for them to review over the same period.

Only 1,552 migrants with refugee status were actually examined this year to see if their status as refugees was still applicable.

The number of revocations of refugee status has gone down in recent years with last year seeing only 240 cases. BAMF has blamed the 2015 migrant crisis which has greatly stretched the resources of the agency.

