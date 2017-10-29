Back to square one. Update to this story.

Via NY Daily News:

Puerto Rico’s governor wants the controversial $300 million contract between the island’s power authority and a small Montana company to end immediately.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the lucrative agreement doled out to Whitefish Energy is taking away from recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the U.S. territory more than a month ago.

“There cannot be any kind of distraction that alters the commitment to restore electrical power as soon as possible in Puerto Rico,” Rossello said.

Whitefish has been under intense scrutiny since it won the contract to rebuild the island’s power lines from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.[…]

About 70% of Puerto Rico remains without power after Maria knocked down lines and killed scores of people on Sept. 20.

Rossello on Sunday called for repair crews from Florida and New York to pick up the work.

Keep reading…