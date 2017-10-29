Don’t give the History Channel any ideas.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee claimed Sunday it would be nearly impossible to prove collusion between President Trump’s associates and Russia.

“I think that it’s easier to find Bigfoot and Amelia Earhart than it is to find collusion between the Russians and Donald Trump,” Huckabee told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning.

Huckabee, whose daughter Sarah Sanders works as White House press secretary, said special counsel Robert Mueller’s team ought to seriously focus on the near-$1 million that Obama for America and $5.6 million Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign paid the Perkins Cole law firm since the group funded the Fusion GPS research on the Trump dossier.

“If Mueller doesn’t go after that, then I think that he shows that all those people he hired who were Hillary donors were in fact there as shills for the Democrats in trying to protect her rather than protect America,” Huckabee said.

