Via Fox News:

Houston Texans players are reportedly planning a unified protest before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after controversial remarks by the team owner.

Texans owner Bob McNair had met with the team Saturday morning and apologized for his previous comments that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners.

Even after the meeting with McNair, the Texas held a players meeting in Seattle to decide how to game the game Sunday, ESPN reported, citing a league source.

The players could decide to all kneel together, peel off the Texans decal off their helmets, or protest by raising their fists, the source told ESPN.

