Not the social justice publicity he was looking for.

Via Fox News:

Bruce Maxwell, the only Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem this season, has been arrested on a gun charge.

The Oakland Athletics catcher allegedly pointed a gun at a female food delivery person in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell’s home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial appearance.

Keep reading…