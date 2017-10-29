How many other energy companies have experience working in mountainous terrain and making repairs while dangling from helicopters?

Via Daily Caller:

Puerto Rico’s initial audit of the contract between Whitefish Energy and the authority responsible for regulating the island’s power was inconclusive about the legality of the deal, according to a Saturday report from CBS.

An initial audit from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) found that the contract “is not sufficient to conclude if the hiring complied with all requirements,” Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who called for a probe into the no-bid contract, said in a statement to CBS.

Puerto Rico’s OMB is now remanding the audit to the island’s comptroller. Lawmakers are also clamoring for investigations into how a small, relatively inexperienced energy company from Montana could land a $400 million deal to fix Puerto Rico’s badly damaged power lines.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is responsible for overseeing disaster rebuilds, questioned how the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) granted the contract.

PREPA awarded Whitefish the contract during the chaos that ensued after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, according to a report from E&E News earlier this month. An employee with the power company who had a satellite phone called Whitefish following the hurricane.

