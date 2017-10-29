Revoke her coexist sticker.

Via BPR:

Joy Behar made it known that she has no use for supporters of President Donald Trump as she insulted them on Friday.

“F*ck the kumbaya!” she told Van Jones, who served as an advisor to former President Obama, on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “These people on that side are crazy. Don’t you understand? They’re crazy! You don’t deal with white supremacists.”

Behar told Jones that it is time for Democrats to “go for the jugular.”

“When they go low we should go lower,” the host at “The View” said.

Maher and Behar continued to lament the “go high” approach pushed by former first lady Michelle Obama before moving on to talk about her new book about President Trump which she titled “The Great Gasbag,” which she forbid the president’s supporters from purchasing.

Keep reading…