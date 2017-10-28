Revolution!

Via The Sun:

CATALAN’S deposed leader has seemingly refused to concede he had been sacked as he called for calm in Spain as the country teeters on the brink of its worst political crisis in four decades.

As the Spanish government held its first meeting to discuss their new roles since imposing direct rule over Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont instead promised to continue to build a “free country”, and called for “democratic opposition” to Madrid.

In the pre-recorded, televised message, Puigdemont urged people to continue pushing for independence, saying: “We do not deviate: we continue persevering in the only attitude that can make us winners.

“Without violence, without insults, in an inclusive way, respecting people and symbols, opinions, and also respecting the protests of the Catalans who do not agree with what has decided the parliamentary majority.”

As pro-unity protesters crowds took to the streets on Saturday, screaming “prison for Puigdemont”, the leader said “patience, perseverance and perspective” was needed.

