Mentioning Jesus would likely have most of them go up in flames.

During Friday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show “The View,” a name was censored in a way that was far more offensive than if it had been allowed to be said.

The hosts were discussing a British study that showed that many of the U.K.’s Christian citizens wanted to ignore four of The Ten Commandments, when co-host Paula Faris, a Christian, explained how things were in her house when she was a kid.

“My parents were really strict about what we said in the home. We couldn’t say “Oh my God,” we couldn’t say “JC,” we couldn’t say “(Jesus),” she explained. But the show censored Jesus’s name from the broadcast.

