Bipartisanship.

Via Washington Examiner:

Brian Fallon, press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, says both the Left and the Right separately attempted to halt President Trump from winning the 2016 election, after it was reported that the conservative Washington Free Beacon was the original funder of an anti-Trump opposition research project with Fusion GPS.

“Only by working together will we succeed,” Fallon added in a tweet Friday evening.[…]

Still, after it was revealed Tuesday that Clinton’s campaign and the DNC helped fund Fusion GPS’s opposition research, Fallon said he wished he had helped the author of the dossier.

“I regret I didnt know about Christopher Steele’s hiring pre-election,” Fallon tweeted Tuesday night. “If I had, I would have volunteered to go to Europe and try to help him.”

