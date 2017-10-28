How wonderful this testimony is on the value of life.

Frank Stephens, an advocate for people with Down syndrome, delivered a powerful testimony on Capitol Hill this week about life with the condition.

What did Stephens say?

Stephens, a Quincy Jones Advocate at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, told the House Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday that “I am a man with Down syndrome and my life is worth living.”

“Sadly, across the world, a notion is being sold that maybe we don’t need research concerning Down syndrome. Some people say prenatal screens will identify Down syndrome in the womb, and those pregnacies will just be terminated.”

Stephens pointed to a recent report that said nearly 100 percent of unborn babies with Down syndrome are aborted in Iceland, and cited high termination rates in Denmark and South Korea as well.

“It is hard for me to sit here and say those words,” Stephens said. “I completely understand that the people pushing this particular ‘final solution’ are saying that people like me should not exist.”

