Via Fox News:

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for college social justice warriors: Halloween.

The mere possibility of someone dressing up in what could be viewed as an “offensive” costume is causing several colleges to proactively warn students — using guides, checklists, workshops, threats of probes and investigations. Even offering 24/7 counseling.

Recently, schools cracked down on non-politically correct outfits, from creepy clowns to Caitlyn Jenner, and just about everything in between.

“The scariest thing about your costume isn’t what you think,” according to a “Halloween and Cultural Appropriation Tabling” event at Goucher College in Maryland.

The University of St. Thomas in Minnesota put up “Costume or Culture Appropriation” fliers listing “unacceptable” costumes and clothing as including Native American headdresses, a Mexican sombrero, a geisha outfit or any form of blackface.

