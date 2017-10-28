Controlling the narrative.

Via Breitbart:

Engadget reports that Google will be working with the Soros-funded Poynter Institute and the International Fact-Checking Network as the tech giant ramps up efforts to prevent the spread of misinformation and “fake news.” The IFCN runs an annual fact-checking conference, funds fellowships, and trains fact-checkers. The group is also responsible for a number of guidelines and code of principles accepted by a wide range of media companies worldwide.

Google’s partnership with the IFCN has three main aims: increasing the number of fact-checkers reviewing information, expanding the IFCN’s current code of principles in new regions, and offering free fact-checking tools to Google users to verify the information that they find on Google’s search engine.

In order to increase the number of fact-checkers reviewing information on Google’s platform, the company plans to fund new fact-checking organizations, organize workshops around the world, and provide coaching to potential fact-checkers. Google discussed this plan, saying, “Ultimately, these partners can help make sure that the content on Google Search and Google News has been accurately fact-checked.”

