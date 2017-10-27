I’m guessing Manafort. They want to press him to try to get other people. Either that or Flynn for failing to properly register as a foreign agent.

Via Washington Examiner:

The first charges of the investigation spearheaded by special counsel Robert Muller were approved Friday by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., according to a report Friday.

The federal judge has ordered the charges to remain sealed. Sources told CNN that the plan is to have anyone charged be taken into custody as soon as Monday.

Mueller is leading the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign had any ties to the Kremlin. Over the summer it was reported, but not confirmed, that Mueller’s team was investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice too.

