A glass ceiling Hillary doesn’t want to break.

Via Washington Times:

Hillary Clinton deserves being tried for treason and potentially executed, according to Sebastian Gorka, President Trump’s former deputy assistant.

Mr. Gorka made the comment during an interview Thursday evening with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity as the two discussed Mrs. Clinton’s role authorizing the sale of Canadian mining firm Uranium One to Russian state-owned nuclear company Rosatom while serving as the Obama administration’s secretary of state.

“The Russians infiltrated our national security to corner the uranium market and they succeeded, and they knew all the crimes that were committed,” Mr. Hannity said during the broadcast.

“If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now. The Rosenbergs, OK? This is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did and those people got the chair. Think about it. Giving away nuclear capability to our enemies, that’s what we’re talking about,” Mr. Gorka responded.

Married couple Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted of espionage in 1951 for giving nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union and were executed by electric chair two years later.

