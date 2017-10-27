Another Dem pervert.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Reese Witherspoon apparently raised the ire of a conservative street artist who objects to a political fundraiser planned at her home Friday night for California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom, and her entire neighborhood was plastered with street art.

An artist, known as Sabo, created door hangers mocking Newsom for his perceived sexual foibles and hung them on 300 houses in a Westside neighborhood. The “do not disturb” door hangers were created to look like something guests would find in a typical hotel room, though they read: “Do Not Disturb. Gavin’s Boning Your Wife. Gavin for Governor.”

The sexual reference is related to news stories from 2007 saying that Newsom had an affair with the wife of the man who had been running his campaign for reelection as mayor of San Francisco. At the time, Newsom was divorcing then-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, a conservative who is now co-host on The Five, a Fox News Channel show. Newsom has since married Jennifer Siebel Newsom, an actress who has produced feminist-themed documentaries.

The flip side of the 300 door hangers consists of a mock-up of the invitations to the fundraiser, where “suggested contributions” range from $1,000-$29,200 per guest. Underneath is the Airbnb logo, since employees of the online renter of houses have given a large sum of money to his campaign. Sabo’s method of operation is to create political artwork that usually appears as fake ads around Los Angeles then he sells his creations at his unsavoryagents.com website.

