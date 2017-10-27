King George III also thought stuff like this is was a good idea. How does history remember him? (oh right the mad king!)

Via The Spain Report:

The Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, made a statement on Friday evening regarding the central government’s response to Catalonia’s declaration of independence earlier in the day:

Rajoy says “sad” day for Spain, Catalan leaders have shown “contempt” for democracy;

Rajoy says prudence and serenity now important;

Rajoy says state has enough resources to “recover normality” in Catalonia within the law;

Rajoy says cabinet meeting was exclusively about Article 155 suspension of home rule;

Rajoy sacks entire Catalan government;

Rajoy closes all foreign delegations of Catalan government and Diplocat diplomacy service funded by Catalan government;

