Many people forget Oswald’s connection to Russia, that he lived there for three years, had Russian wif and trained there.

Via AOL:

Newly released documents from the CIA show that the spy agency intercepted a phone call from Lee Harvey Oswald, John F. Kennedy’s assassin, to the KGB department in Moscow that handled “sabotage and assassinations.”

Just over a month before Oswald assassinated Kennedy on November 22, the CIA intercepted a phone call he made to Valeriy Vladimirovich Kostikov.

The CIA identifies Kostikov as an officer in the KGB’s 13th department, which is “responsible for sabotage and assassination.”

Oswald asked Kostikov if there was “anything new concerning the telegram to Washington,” and Kostikov told him there was not.

