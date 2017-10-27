Interesting. And what was his connection?

Via Biz Pac Review:

Newly released files on the JFK assassination reveal that former President Barack Obama’s friend, domestic terrorist Bill Ayers, was under federal watch.

With the Trump administration ordering the release of thousands of documents pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, one startling find was that the CIA and FBI had monitored Ayers, who was a member of leftist groups and a domestic terrorist organization, CBS News reported.

In a 1969 document from the FBI director to the President, Vice President, Secretary of State, Secret Service, CIA, Air Force, Army, and the Attorney General, William “Bill” Ayers is described as a member of the Students for a Democratic Society. Ayers would soon become the leader of the leftist terror group the Weather Underground, which carried out bombings across the United States, according t CBS.

