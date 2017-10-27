Via AOL:

If Damontre Moore wants to continue his national anthem protest, he’ll have to do so with a new team.

The Cowboys released Moore in order to make room to sign kicker Mike Nugent, the team announced Wednesday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly stated he believes all players should stand for the anthem and recently said he believes anthem protest are hurting the NFL.

While no Cowboys player has kneeled or sat during the anthem, Moore was one of two players who continued to raise his fist at the conclusion of the national anthem in recent weeks after Jones previously talked to players and explained his feelings on the matter.

