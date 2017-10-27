Rest in peace.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Fox News commentator Eric Bolling’s son died of an accidental opioid overdose, the anchor announced Thursday.

Bolling wrote in a post on Facebook, “Just received some tragic news from the Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids. Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

Bolling was removed from his post as a Fox News commentator in August and ultimately fired in September following sexual harassment allegations. He was accused of sending lewd pictures to his female coworkers.

On the same day as Bolling leaving the network, his 19-year-old son Eric Chase Bolling was found dead.

