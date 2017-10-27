Lindsey came out as bi…bipartisan.

Via WBTV:

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is thanking two of his Senate colleagues for testifying on his behalf at his bribery trial in New Jersey.

After court recessed Thursday, Menendez said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker “showed extraordinary courage” in testifying Thursday. Both Graham, from South Carolina, and Booker, from New Jersey, said Menendez was honest and trustworthy.

Menendez and a wealthy friend are charged in an indictment that alleges Menendez traded political influence for rides on a private jet and luxury vacations.

Defense lawyers say they will move for a mistrial Thursday on the grounds that the trial judge has unfairly excluded some of their evidence and witnesses.

After court, Menendez said he was “deeply disappointed that it came to the point that my lawyers had to make the motion they made today.”

Defense attorneys are accusing the judge in the bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend of preventing them from adequately presenting their case.

They said Thursday they plan to file for a mistrial over the judge’s rulings over the course of the trial.

The move came after a lengthy argument that concluded with the judge ruling much of the anticipated testimony of Menendez’s attorney would not be allowed.

A lawyer for Menendez’s friend and co-defendant, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL’-gen), told U.S. District Judge William Walls he has been prevented from showing the jury documents that could lead them to conclude Menendez didn’t have criminal intent.

The Democrat is charged with taking gifts from Melgen in exchange for lobbying government officials on behalf of Melgen’s business interests.

