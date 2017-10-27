The possible Profumo relation is remarkable as that might lend credence to a Russian connection.

Just minutes before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, a British newspaper received an anonymous call about “some big news” in the US, according to newly released documents.

A memo to the director of the FBI revealed that the call was made to the senior reporter at the Cambridge News at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 22, 1963, the day Kennedy was shot in Dallas.

The missive from CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton read: “The British Security Service (MI-5) has reported that at 1805GMT on 22 November an anonymous telephone call was made in Cambridge, England, to the senior reporter of the Cambridge News.

“The caller said only that the Cambridge News reporter should call the American Embassy in London for some big news and then hung up,” the news outlet reported Friday.

