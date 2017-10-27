Diversity hire.

Via The College Fix:

Caleb Stephens wears many hats in Lawrence, Kansas.

He’s a licensed social worker. He’s an activist with the local Black Lives Matter chapter. He was banned from the School of Social Welfare building at the University of Kansas.

And his latest hat: University of Kansas employee.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the public university hired Stephens “as a graduate teaching assistant in the department of theater, where he is also a doctoral student.”

Stephens made himself persona non grata in Twente Hall two years ago when he cornered the social work dean in his office “unannounced and without an appointment” and ordered him to send a message that Stephens would dictate, according to a December 2015 letter to Stephens from the Office of the Provost:

You then began shouting at the Dean, from the doorway, and your voice could be heard up and down the halls. Your shouting — captured on video that I reviewed — disrupted classrooms, and caused instructors and other students to fear for their personal safety. …

Please note that if you engage in a similar disruptive and threatening conduct in other University buildings, you may be subject to arrest for disorderly conduct, and this ban may be expanded to include the entire campus.

The Journal-World describes Stephens’ interaction with the dean as a “profanity-laced tirade.” A university spokesman confirmed he’s banned from the hall until 2019 but wouldn’t say if the 2015 incident was considered in Stephens’ hiring.

