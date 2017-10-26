Finally! And it really should come out of John Koskinen and Lois Lerner’s paychecks.

Via Free Beacon:

The group that led a lawsuit against the IRS for illegally targeting conservative non-profit organizations celebrated the Justice Department’s multi-million dollar settlement on Thursday.

Mark Meckler, president of Citizens for Self-Governance, hailed the $3.5 million settlement that came “after years of stonewalling.” Citizens for Self-Governance spearheaded a lawsuit brought by a coalition of conservative groups that were subjected to enhanced scrutiny from the IRS delaying their approval for non-profit status. The plaintiffs asserted that the agency unconstitutionally policed their freedom of speech and harmed their chances of raising money in order to punish the Obama administration’s political opponents.

“We all know the IRS unconstitutionally target tea party groups to shut down their political speech in a violation of the First Amendment. That has been unequivocally proven by the statements of IRS employees,” he said in a statement. “After years of stonewalling by the federal government, the litigation against the IRS for their unconstitutional behavior has been settled and the targeted groups will receive substantial payments.”

