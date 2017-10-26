She and her mother, Gloria, are ambulance chasers. They don’t care about women. They’re all about the money and the publicity, as she revealed by working for Weinstein.

Via Free Beacon:

Several former clients of Lisa Bloom are publicly castigating the lawyer, who recently advised disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, for seemingly caring more about money and publicity than civil rights, a cause she once championed with previous clients.

Bloom, the daughter of prominent women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, resigned as an adviser to Weinstein two days after the New York Times published its bombshell story on the film producer earlier this month, but her decision to work with Weinstein in the first place raised eyebrows. Among those who were surprised by the decision was NBC investigative reporter Ronan Farrow, who saw advising Weinstein as standing in contrast to Bloom’s history of defending alleged victims of sexual harassment.

Less than a week after the Times story, which detailed nearly three decades of sexual harassment complaints against Weinstein, was published, Farrow published a bombshell exposé in the New Yorker that included audio of Weinstein admitting to a model that he previously groped her.

Keep reading…