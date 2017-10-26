Bat crazy.

Via The Hill:

Rosie O’Donnell, one of President Trump’s most fervent critics, says she’s genuinely concerned whether she’ll survive his time in office.

“There are people who tell me, ‘Oh it’s going to be another year, another two years,’ and I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through [his presidency] and whether the nation will be able to live through it and survive,” the comedian says in an interview with W magazine published Tuesday.

“It’s a terrifying concept, on the brink of nuclear war with a madman in charge. And the ineptitude — the impotence of people who should be able to stop him claiming they can’t — is absolutely infuriating,” said O’Donnell, who’s been engaged in a war of words with Trump stretching back years.

