Via Daily Mail:

Michigan mother charged with forcing her daughter to undergo genital mutilation wants her ankle monitor removed claiming that it irritates her skin, according to court documents filed in the case by her attorney on Tuesday.

The Oakland County mother, who has not been publicly named to protect the identity of her minor daughter, has requested for a judge to approve that the device to be removed from her ankle, the Detroit Free Press reported.

In the documents filed by her attorney, Brian Legghio, the woman argues that the ankle monitor ‘serves no practical purpose and there is no reason to continue wearing it for the next eight months.’

She added that the device ‘can never be removed — even while showering, bathing and sleeping,’ that it is ‘physically uncomfortable and causes irritation to the skin,’ and that it is ‘unnecessarily intrusive’.

Her attorney wrote: ‘It’s visual presence and it’s intermittent beeping requires (her) to explain to her 8-year-old and 5-year-old children why their mother must wear an electronic bracelet on her ankle.’

He stressed that his client had ‘no prior criminal record whatsoever’ and that she does not pose a threat to the community.

He described the woman as a stay-at-home mother who cares for her family daily while taking her children to school events and attending prayer at her local mosque.

