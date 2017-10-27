The duck was dead.

Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson has just started his new TV show on CRTV, and already Facebook is censoring it.

According to CRTV’s sister publication, Conservative Review, the social media giant removed from Robertson’s page a video from a new show in which he shows how to make duck gumbo from scratch, including preparing the duck.

Facebook said his new In the Woods With Phil show video was too graphic. It was from his show titled, “You can call me Mr. Organic” and can be seen here.

Under the censored notice, Robertson wrote, “Graphic violence? Where do these people think their food comes from?! Are you sick of being told God’s name and your way of life need warning labels?”

