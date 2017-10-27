Raise the false flag.

Imagine if President Trump stayed hidden in the White House because of threats made against him.

Florida congresswoman, Rep. Frederica Wilson, has not been seen in Washington, D.C. for days and it appears it’s all because of those Trump supporters.

The Democrat from Miami was all over the media last week condemning the president for a condolence call he made to the wife of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an Oct. 4 ambush in Niger. But after creating a torrential firestorm with her attacks, the lawmaker found herself the target of ongoing threats against her, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

Wilson last voted on Oct. 12, before a week-long break at the House, and has since missed 19 votes between Monday, Oct. 23 and Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to the Miami Herald.

In fact, a group photo of Congressional Democrats on the steps of the Capitol, wearing stickers with red cowboy hats in Wilson’s honor, was taken without the congresswoman present, the publication reported.

