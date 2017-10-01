CAIR nods in approval.

Via Al Manar:

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Iraqi government not to truct the United States, saying Washigton, the real creator of ISIL terrorist group, would not hesitate to harm Iraq whenever possible.

In a meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Tehran on Thursday, Imam Khamenei cautioned Baghdad against US plots.

“Americans themselves created Daesh, but now that the terrorists have been defeated by the Iraqi government and nation, they pretend to favor and support such a major development,” Imam Khamenei said, referring to the Arabic acronym of ISIL.

US will “undoubtedly strike a blow to Iraq again” whenever it has the opportunity, the Leader said.

The Leader also hailed Iraq’s victory against the terrorists and their sponsors as a result of unity among various Iraqi ethnicities and of the Baghdad government’s support for the popular forces.