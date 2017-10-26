Via Washington Examiner:

House Republicans narrowly passed the Senate’s fiscal year 2018 budget Thursday, a vote that will allow the GOP to start work on tax reform legislation next week.

Thursday’s vote wasn’t always certain. Throughout the week, Republicans from high-tax states like New Jersey and New York threatened to band together to stall the budget over the fear that it would set up a tax bill that raised taxes on their constituents by eliminating state and local tax deductions.

Republican leaders were able to keep the bulk of their conference in line by promising passage of the budget would allow them to unveil the tax bill next Wednesday. Still, 20 Republicans voted against the budget plan, and it passed in a 216-212 vote. House Speaker Paul Ryan voted “yes,” although speakers traditionally do not vote.

Immediately after the vote, Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady announced that his panel would take up a tax bill on Nov. 6. “Today is a historic day — and we are ready to deliver tax relief that improves the lives of middle-income Americans and struggling families who have been left behind in our slow-growing economy,” the Texas lawmaker said.

